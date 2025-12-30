BRS MLA Harish accuses Telangana Minister Uttam of obstructing PRLIS

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Monday alleged that it was N Uttam Kumar Reddy, when he was in the Opposition, who filed a petition in the Green Tribunal, against Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

In an informal chat with reporters in the Assembly lobby, he asked the irrigation minister to tell whether he agreed to allocation of only 45 tmcft for PRLIS or not.

Stating that the BRS government got permission for seven projects, Harish Rao alleged that DPRs of three projects were returned during the two year Congress rule. He claimed that he slogged for hours late into the night, even sleeping on the floor, to ensure the completion of the PRLIS. He wondered why the state government was mum when the DPR of the PRLIS was returned by the Centre a year ago. The government failed to get even one approval for the project in the last two years, he said describing Congress leaders as traitors of the project. He alleged that Uttam obstructed the project by approaching the tribunal and now he is blaming the BRS.

Harish Rao asked why the government did not send DPR to the Centre, even as foundation was laid for Kodangal-Narayanpet Lift Irrigation Scheme two years ago.

“It appears that Uttam has still not gained a firm grip over his own department as a minister. It is unclear when he will gain more understanding,” Harish quipped and claimed that the BRS government spent `1,900 crore on Srisailam Left Bank Canal works.

He reiterated his demand that the Assembly session be conducted for 15 days and the BRS be given an opportunity to give a PowerPoint presentation on the irrigation sector.