Centre approves 14 new urban forest parks for Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a push to strengthen urban green cover, the Union government has sanctioned the development of 14 new Urban Forest Parks, known as Nagar Vanas, across nine districts in Telangana under the flagship Nagar Van Yojana.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has allocated a total outlay of `28 crore for the project, with each park receiving `2 crore for infrastructure development, improved accessibility and strengthening of local biodiversity.

The proposals were submitted by the Telangana State Forest department, which has initiated groundwork to implement the project. The approved parks will be distributed across Vikarabad district with four parks, followed by two parks each in Mancherial, Adilabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. One park each has been sanctioned for Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts.

Envisioned as ‘green lungs’ for expanding towns and cities, forest blocks located near municipalities will be developed into accessible public spaces while retaining their ecological character.

Senior Forest department officials said the parks are intended not only for recreation but also to serve as climate-resilience assets enhancing overall liveability.