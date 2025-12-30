Man gets death sentence for killing stepsister in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Third Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Principal Family Court, Medchal–Malkajgiri district, sitting at Kukatpally, on Monday sentenced a 35-year-old man to death in connection with a 2011 murder case in Sanathnagar.

The court convicted Karan Singh alias Kamma Singh and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for murdering his stepsister, with whom he was allegedly in a physical relationship.

According to Cyberabad police, on the night of July 7, 2011, they received information about the murder of an unidentified woman at an open ACC godown area near the Bharat Nagar flyover. Police found the woman’s body in the bushes at the spot with multiple stab injuries.

Inspector G Baswa Reddy registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and took up the investigation. During the probe, the convict, a blacksmith from Bidar in Karnataka, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Following the trial, the court held him guilty and awarded the death sentence.