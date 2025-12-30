SCR clocks all-round growth in 2025; Hyderabad set to be rail hub

HYDERABAD: The SCR recorded significant all-round growth during the calendar year 2025, reflecting accelerated infrastructure expansion, capacity augmentation and improved operational performance across its network.

During the year, SCR added 199 km of new track and electrified 184 track km, further strengthening its rail infrastructure. Safety upgrades remained a major focus, with 68 manned level crossings eliminated and 22 road overbridges and 60 road underbridges commissioned. Signalling systems also saw substantial improvements, with automatic block signalling introduced over 529 km and nine intermediate block signalling systems commissioned to enhance line capacity and train movement efficiency.

Hyderabad is poised to emerge as a major rail hub, with multiple terminal and depot upgrades planned. Proposals have been drawn up to develop mega coaching terminals in the northern, southern and western directions of the city. At Kacheguda, pit lines and stabling lines are being upgraded at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

A new coaching depot is also proposed in and around the twin city region for the maintenance of Vande Bharat train rakes. In addition, SCR is examining a proposal to develop a Regional Ring Rail system around Hyderabad to improve regional rail connectivity.