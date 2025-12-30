Telangana BJP chief warns ‘leak heroes’ of disciplinary action

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday warned that certain “leak heroes” within the BJP would not be spared if they fail to maintain party discipline.

Ramchander Rao paid a courtesy call on BJP national working president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on ways to strengthen the party in Telangana, the prevailing political situation in the state and upcoming organisational programmes.

After the meeting, Ramchander Rao revealed that Nitin Nabin will visit Telangana next month. “The visit would provide fresh momentum to the ongoing efforts to strengthen the party in Telangana,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader demanded that the Telangana Assembly session be conducted for at least a month, stressing the need for in depth discussions on several crucial issues.

Referring to BRS chief and Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao attending the session on Monday, he said: “Projecting KCR attending the Assembly session as something extraordinary is inappropriate. Creating hype around KCR’s presence in the Assembly is against democratic values.”