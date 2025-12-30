Telangana CM Revanth Reddy asks colleagues to be prepared to counter BRS in Assembly

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked his Cabinet colleagues and Congress legislators to be well-prepared to counter the Opposition BRS effectively during discussions on river water issues in the Assembly.

On Monday, Revanth held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others ministers, and government whips in his chamber in the Assembly.

“All the ministers should be alert when discussions on water issues take place in the Assembly. Ministers from each district should be well-prepared to counter the BRS on issues related to irrigation projects with proofs,” he said.

Sources revealed that the chief minister suggested that the irrigation minister ask officials to submit documents related to decisions taken during previous BRS regime on interstate river water issues and irrigation projects. A discussion on Krishna and Godavari water issues as well as Irrigation projects is expected to come in the House on January 2.

On January 1, the irrigation minister is likely to make a PowerPoint presentation for the benefit of fellow ministers and legislators at Praja Bhavan.

Completion of Central Hall works before Budget session

Meanwhile, the chief minister instructed the officials to complete the setting up of Central Hall as well as the ongoing Council Hall renovation works before the commencement of the next Budget session of the Assembly.