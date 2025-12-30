Telangana Minister Seethakka reveals plans to eradicate extreme poverty

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Monday revealed the government’s plans to eradicate extreme poverty in the state, on the lines of Kerala.

Stating that the state government’s main objective is to identify the poorest of the poor and eradicate poverty, she said: “Soon, the government will release a proforma to identify the poor families.”

During day, the Minister held a meeting with district Mahila Samaikya Presidents at Praja Bhavan. During the meeting, he asked the SHGs to play a key role in identifying poor people in the state.

She said: “the government will work with targeted development of the poor families identified by the SHGs in all villages. The government is committed to eradicate poverty in the state”

Stating that Kerala had identified 64,006 extremely poor families by conducting a survey, the minister said:

“Telangana government too would identify extremely poor families based on food, health, livelihood, housing and others as parameters. We will also prepare micro plans to bring them out of poverty.”

“The government will provide special identity cards, houses, livelihood opportunities and health facilities to the identified extremely poor families,” she added.

The minister, along with Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO Divya Devarajan, also reviewed the activities of SHGs.