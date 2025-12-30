Telangana Minister Venkat slams KCR for leaving Assembly during obituary references

HYDERABAD: Roads & Building Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday found fault with Opposition leader and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for leaving the Assembly while obituary references to former MLAs R Damodar Reddy and Konda Lakshma Reddy were being made in the House.

During an informal chat with reporters on the Assembly premises, the minister said: “KCR should have left after paying tributes to Damodar Reddy and Lakshma Reddy. It was inappropriate on his part to leave the House in that manner. The two former MLAs had fought for Telangana but KCR refused to recognise them as protagonists of statehood movement.”

Asked about his meeting with the BRS chief in the House, Venkat Reddy said: “I enquired about his health. He said that he’s alright. He also enquired about my health.”

Meanwhile, the minister alleged that the former chief minister staged a fake ‘Aamarana Nirahara Deeksha’ (fast unto death) at NIMS hospital during the statehood movement.