Two killed, three injured in Khammam while returning from Puri Jagannath pilgrimage

KHAMMAM: Two individuals from Jangaon district were killed and three others sustained severe injuries in a road accident in the early hours of Monday near Tallada in Khammam district.

The deceased were identified as car driver Chillara Balakrishna (30) and Rayala Anil (31), both residents of Uppugallu village in Zaffergadh mandal. Ajay of Uppugallu, Kollipaka Kranthi and Gattu Rakesh were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at government hospital.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am when a car travelling towards Tallada was hit by a lorry coming from the Kalluru side, resulting in the death of Balakrishna and Anil on the spot, while the remaining three occupants of the car sustained serious injuries.

On receiving information, Tallada SI Venkatesh, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. The bodies of the two deceased, who were trapped inside the car, were extricated and shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police said the victims were returning after completing a pilgrimage to Puri Jagannath. Further investigation is underway.

Goa trip turns tragic, two die in Maha road accident

Two friends were killed and another two were severely injured in a road accident that occurred in Solapur, Maharashtra, in the early hours of Monday, with all the victims being natives of Narsapur in Medak district and Hyderabad.

According to police, about 15 friends had gone to Goa for a trip in two cars and were returning home after a four-day stay when the accident occurred due to a car tyre burst. Rehan (24) and his friend Pavan Kumar (24) were killed on the spot, while Kamruddin and Afsan Khan sustained injuries.

Family members rushed to Solapur after receiving information about the accident.