80-year-old builds his own grave in Telangana's Jagtial

HYDERABAD: An 80-year-old man in Telangana's Jagtial district has built his own grave in advance while still leading a healthy life.

Nakka Indrayya, who has built his own grave at Laxmipuram village, beside his wife's grave, has also placed a plaque at the burial site with a message on the truths of life and death.

The grave, a granite structure, was built at a cost of Rs 12 lakh with the help of masons from Tamil Nadu.

"I have built four-five houses, a school and a church and now my own grave. I am very happy. Building a grave causes sadness to many, but I am happy," Indrayya told PTI Videos.

It's a daily routine for him to visit the place where the grave has been built, clean the surroundings, water the plants, and sit there for some time, he said.

Indrayya, father of four children, has organised nine weddings within his family.

He further said he built his own grave as he does not want to give trouble to his children after his death.

On a philosophical note, he said death is inevitable, and nobody can carry wealth along with them.