Air quality worsens in Hyderabad as AQI breaches 350 mark at several locations

HYDERABAD: Air quality in Hyderabad worsened sharply in December, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 350 at several locations, prompting experts to warn that the city could face a Delhi-like pollution crisis within five years if urgent corrective steps are not taken.

At Teachers Colony in Secunderabad, the AQI touched 367 on December 23, which is equivalent to smoking about 19 cigarettes a day, according to health estimates.

Experts cautioned that the winter spike is not an isolated event but an early signal of a worsening trend driven by rising vehicular numbers, construction activity and regional emissions.

Dr Gufran Beig, founder and project director of SAFAR and chair professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISc, said Hyderabad’s peninsular location and relatively warmer winters currently offer some protection, as temperature inversions are weaker than in north India. However, he warned that this advantage is rapidly shrinking.

Environmentalist Purushotham Reddy noted that Delhi’s pollution is worsened by polluted air masses getting trapped by the Himalayas and strong inversion layers, a chamber-like effect not seen in Hyderabad.

Environmental experts stressed that while Hyderabad’s geography differs from Delhi’s, the health risks nevertheless remain severe.