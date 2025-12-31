Be field-active: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Zonal Commissioners

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed newly appointed Zonal Commissioners to work effectively and remain in the field every day to resolve civic issues in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE).

The directions were issued during a review meeting with officials of the Municipal Administration Department. The Chief Minister recalled that the government had decided to develop the Core Urban Region within the Outer Ring Road in a planned and systematic manner under the long-term Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document.

Pollution-control measures

He said that under the CURE framework, the city has been reorganised into 12 zones, 60 circles and 300 wards to streamline governance. Stressing that solid waste management remains one of Hyderabad’s most complex challenges, he said the government had resolved to undertake complete cleansing and rejuvenation of the Core Urban Region, making Zonal Commissioners solely responsible for zone-wise problem-solving.

Announcing a complete ban on plastics in the city, the Chief Minister stressed the need to protect lakes and nalas from encroachments. He said diesel buses and autos operating in the CURE area would be replaced with electric vehicles as part of pollution control measures.

He directed officials to install CCTV cameras near lakes, nalas and garbage dumping points, conduct special sanitation drives for three days every month, and ensure there was no visible garbage or potholes on city roads.

The CM also instructed officials to use technology for issuing birth and death certificates, trade licences and other services through online platforms, and to maintain regular interaction with Colony Welfare Associations as part of the transition from good governance to smart governance. He further directed HYDRAA, GHMC and the Water Works Department to begin desilting nalas from January, ensure adequate street lighting across the city and take proactive measures to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of communicable diseases.