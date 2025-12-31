Bureaucratic reshuffle: Six IAS officers transferred in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the government has transferred six IAS officers. On Tuesday, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect.

Collector, Nizamabad, T Vinay Krishna Reddy has been transferred and posted as Additional Zonal Commissioner, GHMC (Malkajgiri, LB Nagar and Uppal zones). Nalgonda Collector Ila Tripathi has been transferred to Nizamabad. Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Sangareddy, Chandrashekar Badugu has been transferred and posted as Collector, Nalgonda.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Director G Srijana has been transferred and posted as Additional Zonal Commissioner, GHMC (Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Quthbullapur). Director of the Women and Child Development Department Shruthi Ojha has been placed in FAC of the post of Director, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

Tandur Sub-Collector Uma Shankar Prasad has been placed in FAC of the post of Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Narayanapet.