EAGLE arrests woman with MDMA, LSD in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the EAGLE Force, in coordination with the Banjara Hills police, arrested a 47-year-old woman and seized synthetic drugs, including MDMA and LSD blotters, from her possession. The accused was identified as Hassa, a resident of Banjara Hills.

According to police, she first came into contact with drugs during a trip to Goa in December 2024, where she met acquaintances from Hyderabad. During her visits to popular tourist locations and clubs in Goa, she was allegedly introduced to a supplier, Romi Bharath Kalyani, who provided her with MDMA.

Police said Hassa made multiple trips to Goa in 2025 and procured drugs on several occasions, including MDMA and LSD blotters, either directly from the supplier or through intermediaries.

Romi Bharath Kalyani (40), a resident of Goa and a native of West Mumbai, is a repeat offender under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was previously arrested in several cases across Hyderabad, Mumbai and Goa, and was released on bail in November 2025.