Gig workers to hold NY eve flash strike

HYDERABAD: Delivery workers associated with major food delivery and e-commerce platforms, including Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit, are set to observe a nationwide flash strike on New Year’s Eve, protesting deteriorating working conditions in the gig economy.

With companies expected to record a surge in orders due to year-end offers and flash sales, over 1.50 lakh delivery and app-based workers plan to log off simultaneously and hold peaceful demonstrations at key locations across the country. The protest is expected to be democratic and worker-led, targeting both platform companies and governments, said Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) founder-president and Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) national general secretary Shaik Salauddin.

Speaking to TNIE, Salauddin said the protest was no longer just about pay cuts but about survival, safety and basic rights. The proposed action follows a similar protest on December 25, when around 40,000 delivery workers stayed offline across Telangana.

According to the TGPWU, the Christmas Day strike was intended as a warning to platform companies over growing unrest among workers.

Free rides for New Year tipplers

In the interest of public safety during New Year celebrations, free transportation service will be made available for individuals who may be unable to return home safely after consuming alcohol. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) in collaboration with Bijliride announced on Tuesday that the free ride service will be available from 11 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1, covering the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.