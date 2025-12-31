Telangana sees 2.33 per cent drop in crime rate

HYDERABAD: Though the crime rate declined in the state by 2.33% in the first 11 months of 2025, the number of missing persons and criminal breach of trust cases increased by 23.11% and 18% respectively, compared to the previous year.

A total of 2,38,158 cases were registered in 2024, but this year, the number came down to 2,28,695. In 2024, a total of 701 cases were registered for criminal breach of trust, and in 2025, a total of 863 cases were registered. The number of missing persons cases increased from 19,373 in 2024 to 22,882 in 2025. In 2025 up to November, 22,882 missing cases were registered in which 25,074 persons remained missing while 21,754 persons were traced which is 87%.

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy released statistics related to crimes that occurred in Telangana in 2025 at the state police headquarters here on Tuesday.

He said that cybercrime was down by 3% as against 41% rise across the country. A total of 85,766 complaints were received in 2024 and 83,431 complaints were received in 2025. Financial losses reduced by 21%, from Rs 1,753.11 crore in 2024 to Rs 1,378.34 crore, outperforming national reduction by a margin of 6%.

He said that a total of 1,67,018 BNS/IPC cases were reported during the year 2025 as compared to 1,69,477 cases in 2024 with a decrease of 1.45%. Murder cases reported in the year 2024 were 856. In 2025 they were 781, a decrease of 8.76%. As many as 17,700 theft cases were reported this year, of which 6,930 (39%) were automobile thefts. Of the 6,930 automobile thefts, 46% (3,198) cases involved two-wheelers.