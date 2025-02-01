Former DCP files petition to quash FIR in phone-tapping case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Radhakishan Rao, A-5 in the alleged phone-tapping case, has filed a petition seeking the quashing of FIR No. 1205/2024, registered at Panjagutta police station under Sections 120-B, 386, 409, 506 read with 34 of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act.

On December 1, 2024, Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police commissioner, alleging that former minister T Harish Rao, Radhakishan Rao and others conspired to falsely implicate him and tarnish his reputation.

In his petition, Radhakishan Rao contended that he had been falsely implicated in the case without any incriminating evidence. He stated that the FIR was illegal, untenable and constituted an abuse of legal provisions.

The former DCP argued that the allegations in the FIR were vague, sweeping and ambiguous, failing to establish any legal basis for the charges filed against him under the Sections mentioned. He urged the court to stay all proceedings against him until the criminal petition was resolved.

In his complaint, Goud had claimed that he had founded the “Farmers First Foundation” to promote organic farming and support farmers. He had distributed Rs 1 lakh each to 150 widows of farmers who had died by suicide, without inviting any political leaders, including Harish Rao, to these events.

Goud alleged that Harish Rao held a grudge against him as his charitable activities gained public attention and support.

He accused Harish Rao and others of conspiring to harm him by implicating him in false cases and deterring him from continuing his charitable work.

The criminal petition is expected to be listed before the High Court on Monday.