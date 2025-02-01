KCR launches scathing attack on Congress government; warns of battle for Telangana
HYDERABAD: A year after losing power, former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday came out all guns blazing, sending tremors through political circles with his stinging criticism of the Congress government in the state.
His fiery address at Erravelli in Siddipet district — his last speech before Dasara — was critical of the ruling party. But it was not as stinging as the one he delivered on Friday when he launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress government while encouraging the BRS leadership and cadre to prepare for a battle against the ruling party.
“Till now, I have been observing silently, but it is time to show the Congress the power of Telangana,” KCR told party workers from the Zaheerabad Assembly constituency.
“When I strike, I do so with force, as is my nature. We will show the strength of Telangana to the Congress,” he continued, claiming that dissatisfaction with the Congress government has grown and that the state was facing financial difficulties.
‘Government mismanaged finances’
“The Congress government has mismanaged finances. Telangana’s revenue has declined by Rs 13,000 crore this year, according to a CAG report,” the former chief minister charged.
He stated that during his tenure, he ensured an annual revenue growth of Rs 10,000 crore. “I have seen many governments, but never one like this,” KCR thundered.
The BRS chief claimed that public dissatisfaction with the Congress government had grown so much that people were ready to confront Congress leaders. He recalled that the Congress had conducted a social media poll on the type of government people wanted and claimed that the public was eager for a change.
The former chief minister criticised the state of government residential schools, alleging that students were being served substandard food. He recalled that he had appealed to voters not to trust the grand old party and said, “Their greed led them to support the Congress.”
KCR pointed out that he had predicted schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu would be neglected under Congress rule and said his prediction had come true.
The former CM also accused the Congress government of triggering a steep decline in land prices and halting major infrastructure projects in Telangana. He criticised the stagnation of key irrigation projects like Sangameshwara, Basaveshwara, and Kaleshwaram.
Responding to allegations about his farmhouse, he questioned why it was being made an issue, argued that farms were meant for cultivation, and stated that he was growing onions and ginger.
Exploiting minorities for votes
The BRS chief also accused the Congress of exploiting the Muslim community for votes.
He concluded by announcing that the BRS would organise a massive public meeting by the end of February and urged party members to mobilise crowds in large numbers. “The government is filing cases against those who question its failures. The BRS would continue to fight against misgovernance,” KCR said.
MLAs T Harish Rao, Sunita Laxma Reddy and Manik Rao and other senior leaders attended the meeting.