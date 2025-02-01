KCR launches scathing attack on Congress government; warns of battle for Telangana

HYDERABAD: A year after losing power, former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday came out all guns blazing, sending tremors through political circles with his stinging criticism of the Congress government in the state.

His fiery address at Erravelli in Siddipet district — his last speech before Dasara — was critical of the ruling party. But it was not as stinging as the one he delivered on Friday when he launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress government while encouraging the BRS leadership and cadre to prepare for a battle against the ruling party.

“Till now, I have been observing silently, but it is time to show the Congress the power of Telangana,” KCR told party workers from the Zaheerabad Assembly constituency.

“When I strike, I do so with force, as is my nature. We will show the strength of Telangana to the Congress,” he continued, claiming that dissatisfaction with the Congress government has grown and that the state was facing financial difficulties.

‘Government mismanaged finances’

“The Congress government has mismanaged finances. Telangana’s revenue has declined by Rs 13,000 crore this year, according to a CAG report,” the former chief minister charged.

He stated that during his tenure, he ensured an annual revenue growth of Rs 10,000 crore. “I have seen many governments, but never one like this,” KCR thundered.

The BRS chief claimed that public dissatisfaction with the Congress government had grown so much that people were ready to confront Congress leaders. He recalled that the Congress had conducted a social media poll on the type of government people wanted and claimed that the public was eager for a change.