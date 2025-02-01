CM Revanth Reddy lays foundation for new Osmania General Hospital, set for Rs 2,700 crore facelift

HYDERABAD: Drawing the curtain on the long-pending issue of the construction of Osmania General Hospital, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the new hospital building at Goshamahal on Friday.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked a significant milestone in Telangana’s healthcare system, as one of the country’s oldest and historic hospitals is set for a complete facelift.

The occasion was particularly momentous as it fulfilled the decades-long demand of doctors, medical students, and the public for better healthcare infrastructure. For years, medical professionals have worked under challenging conditions in the dilapidated old building, highlighting the need for a modern facility.

The new hospital will be constructed over 26 acres with a built-up area of 32 lakh square feet at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore. The project is expected to be completed within two years.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha called it a historic day for the people of Telangana. “This is a momentous occasion. Osmania Hospital has served the poor for over a century and has become a brand name in medical education. Doctors trained here have earned global recognition. However, the old building has deteriorated, making it difficult to provide quality healthcare. Today, alongside our CM, we are fulfilling the long-standing dream of a new Osmania General Hospital,” the minister said.

He assured that the new hospital would be built to international standards with cutting-edge technology, ensuring world-class healthcare services for the people of Telangana.

“Although proposals were made to shift the hospital to Charlapalli, the chief minister chose Goshamahal, honoring the community’s deep connection with Osmania since 1919. I thank the Police Department for providing over 11 acres of land and the people of Goshamahal for their support,” the minister added.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives participated.

New OGH to be bigger