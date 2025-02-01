Telangana government spreading false propaganda on KLIS: K Kavitha

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government of playing dirty politics on water issues and demanded that it speak the truth.

She was speaking at a round table discussion on “Neellu - Nijalu” organised by Telangana Jagruti at the Hyderabad Press Club. Besides Kavitha, the president of Telangana Jagruti, intellectuals, retired engineers, and public representatives were among those who attended the meeting.

Later, the round table meeting adopted several resolutions and sent an open letter addressed to the chief minister.

Stating that the government was spreading false propaganda about the Kaleshwaram project, she demanded that the government remove retired IAS officer Adityanath Das, who previously served in the Andhra cadre, from the post of irrigation advisor.

She asserted that 1.4 crore acres of land came under irrigation during the BRS regime due to the irrigation projects built by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The meeting adopted several resolutions, including a demand for the restoration of the Medigadda Barrage and full utilisation of Kaleshwaram Project Link-1. Other resolutions called for the allocation of no less than Rs 20,000 crore in the upcoming Budget for irrigation projects.

Additionally, the resolutions demanded that the Nagarjuna Sagar Project be brought entirely under the control of the Telangana government and that pressure be exerted on the Centre to immediately halt the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project being constructed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The state government should also write to the Union government, urging it to convene an apex council meeting to discuss the Bankacherla project, proposed by the AP government to divert Godavari waters to the Krishna river.