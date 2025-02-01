Telangana HC tells govt to provide R&R package to reservoir oustees

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the Siddipet district collector to consider the representation submitted by the Komuravelli Mallannasagar reservoir oustees for rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package.

Chirla Gangavva and 36 other farmers of Vemulghat in Thoguta mandal alleged that after a notification was issued for acquisition of around 2,500 acres of agricultural land between 2016 and 2019 for the construction of the reservoir, the authorities failed to conduct a gram sabha to explain the notification’s contents or provide project details, including potential submergence effects. Furthermore, several villagers had filed objections, but the authorities neither issued notices nor conducted personal hearings.

Claiming entitlement to an R&R package, the petitioners had submitted a detailed representation to the government on December 10, 2024. But the district collector failed to act upon it, prompting the petitioners to approach the high court. Justice Lakshman directed the Siddipet collector to ensure similar relief is provided within four months to the petitioners.