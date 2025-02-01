Telangana leads India in own tax revenue, shows Economic Survey 2024-25

HYDERABAD: Telangana topped the country in own tax revenue (OTR), according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 tabled in Parliament on Friday. The survey also highlighted WE Hub, a state government initiative.

“For 15 states, the OTR accounted for more than half of their total tax receipts, the highest being Telangana at 88%, followed by Karnataka and Haryana at 86% each,” the survey said.

The overall tax revenue position of the state governments appears better as of November 2024, due to the increased tax devolution by the Union government, the report said.

The survey also mentioned the Telangana government’s initiatives, such as the MSME policy and others. Telangana was among eight states that achieved 100% coverage in piped drinking water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Telangana is also one of the largest contributors of cement, it said.

“Currently, India is the second-largest cement producer in the world after China. The Indian cement industry comprises 159 integrated large plants, 128 grinding units, five clinkerisation units and 62 mini plants. The current annual installed capacity of the cement industry stands at around 639 million tonnes (MT). In FY24, the production is expected to reach approximately 427 MT. Most of the cement plants in India are located in proximity to the raw material source. About 87% of the cement industry is concentrated in the states of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Meghalaya and West Bengal. The industry has adequate capacity to meet the domestic demand. Domestic cement consumption stands at around 290 kg per capita,” the survey said.