Telangana leads India in own tax revenue, shows Economic Survey 2024-25

HYDERABAD: Telangana topped the country in own tax revenue (OTR), according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 tabled in Parliament on Friday. The survey also highlighted WE Hub, a state government initiative.
“For 15 states, the OTR accounted for more than half of their total tax receipts, the highest being Telangana at 88%, followed by Karnataka and Haryana at 86% each,” the survey said.
The overall tax revenue position of the state governments appears better as of November 2024, due to the increased tax devolution by the Union government, the report said.
The survey also mentioned the Telangana government’s initiatives, such as the MSME policy and others. Telangana was among eight states that achieved 100% coverage in piped drinking water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Telangana is also one of the largest contributors of cement, it said.
“Currently, India is the second-largest cement producer in the world after China. The Indian cement industry comprises 159 integrated large plants, 128 grinding units, five clinkerisation units and 62 mini plants. The current annual installed capacity of the cement industry stands at around 639 million tonnes (MT). In FY24, the production is expected to reach approximately 427 MT. Most of the cement plants in India are located in proximity to the raw material source. About 87% of the cement industry is concentrated in the states of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Meghalaya and West Bengal. The industry has adequate capacity to meet the domestic demand. Domestic cement consumption stands at around 290 kg per capita,” the survey said.
Telangana, along with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, has more than one-third of their services GSVA coming from real estate, ownership of dwelling and professional services, it said. The demand for office space was also high in Telangana (Hyderabad) because of the concentration of IT and Fintech services.
States such as Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala excelled in services, with high per-capita service GSVA and service shares in GSVA but exhibit only around average industrial per capita GSVA. These regions largely depend on urbanised service-driven economies, the survey said.
Irrigation
“Between FY16 and FY21, India experienced a significant increase in irrigation area coverage and intensity. The coverage of irrigation area has increased between FY16 and FY21 from 49.3% to 55% of the gross cropped area (GCA), while irrigation intensity increased from 144.2% to 154.5%. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana exhibit high irrigation coverage of their gross cropped area, with figures around 98%, 94%, 84%, and 86%, respectively,” it said.
The survey also mentioned that WEF launched the project ‘Medicines from the Sky’ in collaboration with the government of Telangana in September 2021 in Vikarabad. This programme was the first of its kind in Asia to deliver medicines and jabs to test the feasibility of medium-range delivery options.
Under the ‘i-DRONE’ (ICMR’s Drone Response and Outreach for North East) project under the aegis of the MoHFW, Telangana was transporting TB samples.