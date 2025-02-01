Two women live with deceased mother's body for seven days due to lack of funeral expenses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a heart-wrenching incident, two young women lived with their deceased mother’s body for at least seven days as they lacked the money to perform her last rites.

Police found the deceased, identified as 45-year-old Cheemala Lalitha, in a decomposed state inside her house in Warasiguda.

Warasiguda SHO R Saidulu told TNIE that Lalitha’s daughters—C Ashwini (25) and C Ravali (22)—stated that their mother had passed away in her sleep on the night of January 23. The daughters had tried to wake her up but realised she had died.

Seeking help, the sisters initially approached a local MLA. They were then advised to go to the police and approached the Chilakalaguda police station. Upon receiving the information, Chilakalaguda police alerted Warasiguda police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls.

Lalitha’s husband abandoned her in 2020, leaving her to care for their daughters alone, police said. Following the incident, the police visited the house, conducted an inquiry and shifted the body for a postmortem examination.

Officials said the daughters, overwhelmed by their mother’s death and the financial constraints, slipped into depression and were unable to proceed with the last rites. Lalitha’s brother, who resides in Amberpet, has been informed.