Your office area will be named after Gaddar: CM Revanth warns BJP over Bandi Sanjay's remarks

HYDERABAD: Objecting to remarks made by Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay against balladeer Gaddar, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the government, if necessary, would name the area where the BJP office is located after Gaddar.

While participating in an event organised to observe Gaddar’s birth anniversary, the chief minister indirectly attacked Bandi Sanjay. Without mentioning the name of the MoS, Revanth said that even Union ministers are talking against Gaddar.

“Your party office area will be named after Gaddar. Then, when you write the address of your office, you have to mention that it is in Gaddar Anna Galli. There will be a remedy for each and every problem,” he said sarcastically.

“Those who humiliated Gaddar in the past were thrown out of power. Those who are criticising Gaddar now will meet the same fate,” the chief minister warned the BJP leaders.

Entire Cabinet believes in Gaddar’s ideology: Bhatti

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Young India Integrated Residential Schools were being established as per the “thinking” of Gaddar. Stating that honouring Gaddar with a Padma award was like respecting democracy, he said that the entire Cabinet believes in Gaddar’s ideology. He also revealed that the government intends to establish the Gaddar Foundation and constitute film awards in Gaddar’s name.