BRS ropes in ex-minister to bring back defectors

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has initiated efforts to win back its former MLAs, MPs, and senior leaders who shifted loyalty to the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following their party’s defeat in the recent Assembly elections.

Sources in the BRS indicate that the party leadership wants to reintegrate these leaders into the party to strengthen it at the grassroots level in various Assembly constituencies.

To achieve this, the BRS leadership has tasked a prominent former minister with the responsibility of persuading the defectors to return to the party fold. This leader is reportedly engaging in extensive discussions with 10 to 15 former BRS loyalists, leveraging local party leaders to facilitate their return.