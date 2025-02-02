Global uncertainties loom large as countries increasingly turn inward, imposing trade regulations. An open global economy fosters trade growth, a key driver of economic expansion.

India, one of the largest agricultural exporters, recorded a trade surplus of $119.48 billion in services from April–November 2024, with agricultural exports valued at $48.9 billion in 2023-24. However, amid a global polycrisis, trade alone cannot be relied upon to drive growth.

Consequently, self-reliance becomes imperative to prevent rising trade deficits and further depreciation of the rupee. Strengthening logistics and supply chains is crucial to reducing import dependency. Given this global context, Budget 2025 can be described as ‘business as usual,’ with limited structural changes to address evolving economic challenges.

India’s GDP grew by 8.7% in 2021-22, 7.2% in 2022-23, and 8.2% in 2023-24. However, the revised growth projection for 2024-25 has been scaled down to 6.3% from an earlier estimate of 7.2%, following a slowdown in the first two quarters.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) subsequently revised its estimates downward. Expectations for the coming years remain in the range of 6.3% to 6.8%. This raises doubts about whether India can achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027, securing its position as the world’s third-largest economy.

Sustaining high growth requires robust investment as a percentage of GDP. In 2011, investment stood at 41% of GDP, dropping to a low of 21.8% in 2020 due to the pandemic. Post-Covid, investment has rebounded, reaching 34.7% of nominal GDP in 2023. State-funded capital expenditure has been a key economic driver since 2020. While the government continues to allocate funds for capital expenditure, the first three quarters of the current fiscal year have seen a compression in such spending.

Meanwhile, private investment has not sufficiently followed public investment, possibly due to a contraction in domestic consumption. Private investment as a percentage of GDP stands at 21.9%, and private gross fixed capital formation has been declining since 2011-12, despite corporate tax reductions from 30% to 22% in previous budgets.

Would reducing income tax exemptions and rates in the new tax regime boost much-needed consumption? The expectation is that tax cuts would increase urban consumption, which in turn could drive private investment. However, only 1.6% (22 million) of India’s population paid income tax in 2023. Expecting IT relief alone to significantly boost domestic consumption may be unrealistic.