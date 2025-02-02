Cop injured as criminal opens fire at Hyderabad pub

HYDERABAD: A head constable was injured after a suspected criminal opened fire at a police team who went to apprehend him at a pub in Gachibowli here on Saturday.

Battula Prabhakar, an accused in several criminal cases, fired two rounds at the police team at a popular pub in the Financial District on Saturday at around 7.45 pm under the Gachibowli police station limits. Madhapur deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dr G Vineeth said that on a tip-off a team of CCS police, including the injured head constable, Venkatrami Reddy, and two other police officers, reached Prism pub in Gachibowli to arrest Prabhakar.

After he realised that the police team was about to pick him up, Prabhakar whipped out his weapon and opened fire on them. A bullet pierced through the left foot of the head constable. However, the other two police officials managed to pin the alleged criminal down.

The police team rushed the injured constable to hospital for treatment and shifted Prabhakar to the Gachibowli police station. The police recovered two weapons and 21 bullets from his possession.

According to Vineeth, around 80 criminal cases were registered against Prabhakar in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He is facing 16 cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, the DCP said. A native of Chittoor district in AP, Prabhakar gave the slip to police in November 2023.