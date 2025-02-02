Four auto drivers arrested for killing fellow driver

HYDERABAD: The Balanagar police arrested four auto drivers for allegedly killing a fellow driver, Krishna Goud, due to an old rivalry.

The victim had reportedly scolded another individual, Krishna, over the repair of an auto self-motor. A few days later, an altercation between the latter and the suspects occurred over the same issue.

According to the police, Krishna, along with Madaraboina Ravi, Gurram Naresh, and Gambu Shanker, allegedly conspired to murder the victim. They lured him to the Durga Bhavani temple at Edupayala under the pretext of taking him in an auto.

There, they made Krishna consume alcohol before brutally attacking him—striking him with fists, kicking him, slamming his head into the metal frame of the auto and squeezing his testicles.

They then transported the unconscious victim to Balanagar, where they continued to beat him behind a stationary lorry. After confirming his death, they fled the scene.

The police tracked down the suspects by reviewing 500 CCTV footage and following the escape route.