Greater Hyderabad gets raw deal

As per the proposals submitted to the Centre, the state government sought funds for the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, an estimated Rs 24,269 crore is required to extend the network by 76.4 kilometers, covering new corridors to alleviate traffic congestion.

The corridors are Corridor IV: Nagole to Shamshabad International Airport (36.8 km), Corridor V: Raidurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), Corridor VI: MGBS to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Corridor VII: Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km), Corridor VIII: LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km) and Corridor IX: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Fourth City (Skill University) (40 km).

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for these projects have been submitted to the Centre. During a recent visit of Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted the state’s financial challenges and sought Central assistance for the Metro Rail project.

The state government has also requested rS 34,367 crore for the Hyderabad RRR project, which aims to enhance connectivity, ease traffic and stimulate economic growth in the Hyderabad region.