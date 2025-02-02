KTR accuses Congress, BJP of failing Telangana

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union ministers from Telangana apologise to the people for failing to bring any benefits to the state in the Union Budget. The Sircilla MLA accused the BJP and Congress of letting down Telangana.

He claimed that once again, Telangana had received nothing in the Union Budget, calling it a great disappointment for the people who had hoped for progress on long-pending promises. Rama Rao said the Budget seemed more focused on the upcoming Delhi and Bihar Assembly elections rather than addressing national needs.

The state, he noted, received no special assistance beyond the mandatory finance devolutions and central grants. Additionally, he pointed out that the Budget did not fulfil the promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, particularly the allocation for the Tribal University.

Rama Rao questioned the point of electing eight MPs each from the Congress and BJP from Telangana if they could not secure a single special project or fulfil any major demands. National parties have failed to protect Telangana’s interests, he remarked.

The MLA noted that BJP MPs from other states had secured substantial funds for their regions, while Telangana’s BJP MPs and Union ministers had proven ineffective.

The BRS working president concluded by warning that the people of Telangana now understand the importance of regional parties in securing the state’s rights, pointing to the rise of regional parties in Bihar and AP. He also accused the BJP of neglecting southern states, which he argued was against the spirit of federalism.