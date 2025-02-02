Pandering to middle class

The Economic Survey 2025 has cautioned about the growing risks to sustaining high GDP growth rates, despite projecting a possible target of 6.3–6.8% for the coming year. It noted that the economy has regained its pre-pandemic growth trajectory, with an average growth rate of 6.5% since FY2022.

This optimism, however, stands against multiple concerns, including declining sales in FMCG, low-end cars and smaller residential flats, which indicate a fall in private consumption. Additionally, the rise in employment is largely due to an increase in lacklustre self-employment rather than genuine job creation.

Exports have declined, causing the rupee to fall to record lows, while rising real inflation, especially in education costs, has burdened the middle class. Moreover, income tax collections have now exceeded corporate tax collections in direct taxes.

Despite these concerns, the Economic Survey 2025 highlights the brighter aspects of the economy while recommending key government interventions amid geopolitical headwinds. Notably, it stresses the need to boost manufacturing exports, upgrade the quality of educational institutions and encourage firms to invest in research and development (R&D) to maintain a foothold in the Chinese-dominated global trade landscape.

One of the biggest expectations raised in the media, and hinted at by the prime minister recently, was a possible reduction in income tax. Many have described the current tax regime as ‘tax terrorism’ — a perception fueled by high mortgages, multiple cesses and surcharges, inadequate public utilities, rising education costs, tax concessions to businesses and corporations and freebies extended by the government. With job creation stagnating and basic services becoming more expensive, taxpayers have grown increasingly restless.

While tax cuts are popular, they can weaken the fiscal capacity of states to fund developmental policies. Nonetheless, the BJP-led Union government has positioned income tax relief as a key strategy to stimulate the struggling economy.

Over the past decade, the government has implemented various supply-side measures, including corporate tax reductions, demonetisation, GST reforms, FDI liberalisation and fiscal consolidation. On the demand side, it has pushed capital expenditure (capex) infusion. However, a structural slowdown continues to affect the economy — luxury consumption, including high-end villas and cars, is thriving, while essential FMCG sales are shrinking. The informal sector has yet to recover from the combined shocks of Covid-19 and GST.

Recognising this reality, the government has adopted a populist approach by offering tax relief to the lower middle class. The exemption limit has been raised from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, while the tax brackets have increased from three to six, providing marginal relief of around 5%.