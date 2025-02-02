Private college owners hold rally for pending dues

HYDERABAD: Around 400 members of Telangana Private Degree and PG College Management Association (TPDPMA) staged a protest at Dharna Chowk on Saturday, demanding the state government release funds for reimbursement of tuition fees (RTF).

They said it was difficult to run the colleges with the mounting dues as they were unable to pay salaries to the staff and rent buildings.

“On December 20, we were assured by the deputy chief minister that the dues for the degree and PG colleges would be paid but so far the government has not even paid 5% of the pending dues,” the TDPMA members said worriedly.

An owner of a private college said, “There has been intense pressure from the staff, the building owners and the lenders. If the government fails to meet our demands within 10 days, we will be forced to close the colleges indefinitely and boycott the exams.”

TPDPMA secretary Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy appealed to the state government to pay the dues immediately so that the colleges can function normally.