Real estate’s vital role overlooked: CREDAI

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) expressed concerns that the Union Budget falls short in recognising the real estate sector’s vital role in economic growth and job creation, despite introducing fiscal stability measures.

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights real estate’s importance, noting that it, along with financial and professional services, contributed nearly 45% to the services GVA in the first half of FY25.

Additionally, real estate remains a major employment generator, supporting many ancillary industries. However, the Finance Bill 2025 fails to address the sector’s urgent needs, CREDAI stated.

CREDAI Hyderabad president V Rajashekar Reddy and general secretary B Jagannath Rao urged the government to prioritise real estate reforms to help achieve India’s $4 trillion economic target.

They emphasised that upcoming Income Tax Act amendments must cater to these concerns to unlock the sector’s full potential. CREDAI Hyderabad pledged to continue advocating for policies that drive growth, employment, and economic expansion. “We call for meaningful dialogue with policymakers to ensure real estate gets the support it deserves,” said Rajashekar Reddy and Jagannath Rao.

“With the finance minister set to present the final Income Tax Bill next week, we eagerly await favourable provisions to stimulate the real estate sector,” they added.