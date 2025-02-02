Take action against man for using private land as vehicle parking business: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the commissioner of Gandimaisamma Dundigal Municipality in Medchal-Malkajgiri district to take necessary action regarding allegations raised by M/s. Gayathri Gardens GPR Layout Plot Owners Welfare Association against one Dr Chinthala Yadagiri.

The association, represented by its secretary T Jayachandra Mohan, accused Yadagiri of allowing heavy vehicles to park on the property in question and collecting parking fees without the required permissions or licences.

Justice Lakshman instructed the commissioner to inspect the property and take appropriate action under the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, ensuring that both the petitioner and Yadagiri are given a fair opportunity to be heard.

The court also directed the municipal commissioner to verify whether Yadagiri and his family members, who claim ownership of 19 acres of land in various survey numbers of Bowrampet village, have obtained the necessary permissions for parking heavy vehicles and collecting fees.

Additionally, the court emphasised that any constructions on the property, including sheds, structures, and fencing, fall under the definition of “building” as per Section 2(d) of the Act, 2019, and thus require proper approvals.

The petitioner association stated that its members purchased open plots through registered sale deeds based on a layout approved by the then gram panchayat of Bowrampet on June 8, 1986. The court instructed the commissioner to consider pending legal disputes, including suits, writ petitions, CMAs, and second appeals, while ensuring that title disputes remain outside the scope of municipal intervention.

Justice Lakshman mandated that the municipal commissioner complete the investigation and decision-making process within three months from the date of receiving the order. The district collector of Medchal-Malkajgiri was also directed to expedite the disposal of pending writ petitions and appeals to avoid further legal complications.