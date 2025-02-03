10th Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival concludes with grand finale

HYDERABAD: The 10th edition of the Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival concluded on Sunday. The festival, which commenced on January 29, featured an array of classical dance and music performances, all dedicated to Tyagaraja’s Kritis.

The final day began with the Unchavruti procession and Nagara Sankeerthana, followed by a spectacular choral rendition of Pancharatna Kritis by over 500 musicians at Ethnic Hall, Shilparamam. Adding a visual dimension to the devotion, artist Kuchi Garu performed a live painting while a special abhishekam was conducted for Utsava Murthy and Tyagaraja Swamy.

As part of the celebrations, the Sanskriti Foundation honored Carnatic violin maestro Padma Shri Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy Garu for his contributions to music and mentorship.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma led the felicitation, joined by esteemed dignitaries including Mamidi Hari Krishna (director, Dept. of Language & Culture, Govt. of Telangana), Planjery Shankar Narayan (founder, Planjery Foundation), CL Rajam (chairman, Intercontinental Infrastructure Ltd), Kuchibotla Anand (president & CEO, AIRA University, California) and Padma Shri Yella Venkateswara Rao.

The evening resonated with divine music, beginning with a violin quartet and vocal concert by students of Gurukulam.

The grand finale featured an enchanting vocal concert by the Priya Sisters, Vidushi Shanmukapriya and Vidushi Haripriya, accompanied by Vidwan KV Krishna (Violin), Vidwan Kotipalli Rames (Mridangam), and Vidwan K Shyam Kumar (Kanjira).

Their soulful rendition filled the amphitheater with spiritual energy, leaving the audience mesmerised and earning them a standing ovation.