BJP district president appointments delayed due to battle between two MPs in Telangana

The appointment of BJP district presidents is getting delayed. One reason for this is believed to be a battle between two heavyweights, both MPs.

One of them, a Union minister, as already secured key booth and mandal committee spots in the district for his camp, leaving the other MP’s supporters sidelined.

Now, the snubbed leader is demanding that a person from his camp be picked as district president. Who will win the battle? BJP circles are buzzing.

Turf wars

A minister who holds a key portfolio has placed his trusted officers in top positions at a district headquarters near Hyderabad. Apparently, a Congress constituency in-charge from the district, who happens to be a senior leader and holds an important position in the party, was not kept in the loop.

The officers are said to be dodging the leader, even when crucial public issues are raised. Frustrated, the sidelined leader is waiting for the right moment to take the issue up with the chief minister.