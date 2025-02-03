BRS accuses Congress of poll code violation over flex boards in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: In an alleged poll code violation, a number of flex boards of a Congress leader have come up in Nalgonda ahead of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ constituency election on Sunday.

The local BRS leaders, alleging a conspiracy to influence the upcoming election, complained to Municipal Commissioner Syed Musab Ahmad and the Election Commission, seeking immediate action over the issue.

The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule on January 29 and the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on the same day. The teachers’ constituency election will be conducted on February 27.

These flex boards were erected by the Congress cadre and leaders, congratulating former Nalgonda municipal chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy on his birthday. The flex boards and banners, erected at major intersections in the town as well as road dividers on Nalgonda-Hyderabad Highway, contained photos of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other Congress leaders.

Seeking action over the issue, the BRS leaders first lodged a complaint with the municipal commissioner, alleging that an attempt is being made to intimidate the voters and influence the election. Since no steps were taken to remove the flex boards, they also complained to the Election Commission of India as well as state and district election officials.