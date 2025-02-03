Congress MLAs' secret meeting exposes internal rift ahead of local body elections in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The recent “secret” meeting of 12 Congress MLAs has no doubt brought to the fore the internal bickering within the ruling party.

The dozen legislators went into a huddle at a private hotel in Hyderabad, ostensibly to discuss their common grievances against two ministers, who allegedly have been demanding “a share or percentage” for clearing some works.

The episode has once again indicated that there is a gap between the grand old party and state government, an issue that certain sections of Congress leaders have been mentioning for quite some time in private conversations.

The gathering, according to some senior leaders, cannot be dismissed as a one-off incident.

According to them, this is just the tip of the iceberg as similar trouble is brewing for the ruling party in different parts of the state. This is more so in districts like Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal and Mahbubnagar, where a virtual cold war is on between the district as well as in-charge ministers and the local MLAs.

The legislators allege that funds were being allocated to constituencies represented by the ministers while no importance was being given to their own Assembly segments.

This ongoing tussle is having an adverse impact on development works in these districts.

The MLAs are also irked by the “involvement and interference” of in-charge ministers in regular works in their respective constituencies.