Congress MLAs' secret meeting exposes internal rift ahead of local body elections in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: The recent “secret” meeting of 12 Congress MLAs has no doubt brought to the fore the internal bickering within the ruling party.
The dozen legislators went into a huddle at a private hotel in Hyderabad, ostensibly to discuss their common grievances against two ministers, who allegedly have been demanding “a share or percentage” for clearing some works.
The episode has once again indicated that there is a gap between the grand old party and state government, an issue that certain sections of Congress leaders have been mentioning for quite some time in private conversations.
The gathering, according to some senior leaders, cannot be dismissed as a one-off incident.
According to them, this is just the tip of the iceberg as similar trouble is brewing for the ruling party in different parts of the state. This is more so in districts like Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal and Mahbubnagar, where a virtual cold war is on between the district as well as in-charge ministers and the local MLAs.
The legislators allege that funds were being allocated to constituencies represented by the ministers while no importance was being given to their own Assembly segments.
This ongoing tussle is having an adverse impact on development works in these districts.
The MLAs are also irked by the “involvement and interference” of in-charge ministers in regular works in their respective constituencies.
Brought the issue to CM’s attention
Some MLAs have reportedly raised these issues with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, not once but at least on three occasions. But their efforts brought no change in the attitude of the in-charge ministers, which only added to their growing disillusionment.
These growing differences, according to some leaders, do not augur well for the party, especially ahead of local body elections.
“There is clearly a gap between the party and the people’s representatives. Such secret meetings show that not everything is right within the party,” said a party veteran.
“What is surprising is the fact that the leadership is unable to deal with such issues. Is it not receiving any information about such issues and meetings?” he wondered.
Leadership’s responsibility to address the problem
Another leader said it is the responsibility of leadership to address the issues being raised by the legislators.
Meanwhile, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi claimed that the main reason behind the MLAs holding a secret meeting was “issues” they have been having with a certain minister.
Reacting to the comments, Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, who participated in the meeting in question, said, “What are the issues? Did we forward and submit any files? Let him show the documents.”
The comments of Mallu Ravi and Anirudh Reddy’s reply are likely to add to the troubles the party is currently facing.
It remains to be seen how and when the Congress leadership will address these issues as the local body elections are round the corner.