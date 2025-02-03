Congress protests against Centre’s discrimination; demands BJP leaders’ resignations

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Central government of discriminating against Telangana while presenting the Union Budget, Congress leaders staged a demonstration here on Sunday. They also burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud demanded the resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Coal & Mines Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He said, “Standing in front of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue, I declare a war on the BJP in protest against the Centre’s stance on Telangana. We will fight in a peaceful manner until the Centre pays heed to our demands and sanctions funds.”

He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are fighting a lone battle for funds against the Centre.

Stating that the Union government showed an indifferent attitude towards Telangana despite repeated requests, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka said that the Centre should consider the contribution of Telangana while allocating funds. “The finance minister reduced the Union Budget to an election-centric Budget,” she said.

“The BJP should give funds, not just akshinthalu from Ayodhya,” she added.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Centre is showing “hatred” towards Telangana. “If Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay have Telangana DNA, they should immediately resign,” he said.