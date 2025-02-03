Expedite Laxmipuram temple works: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday inspected the ongoing renovation works at Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Laxmipuram village of Wyra mandal.

The government had sanctioned `3.2 crore for the development of the temple, which includes construction of abhisekha and kalyana mandapams, cottages and toilet facilities for devotees.

During his visit, the deputy CM instructed the officials to expedite the works and ensure that the works are completed within the given time frame.

Vikramarka said special attention should be paid to providing all the required facilities to the devotees who visit the temple.

Wyra MLA Maloth Ramdas Nayak and Khammam DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad were present on the occasion.