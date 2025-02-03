Harish Rao calls Venugopal Reddy's suicide 'state-sponsored murder'; blames Congress for real estate slump

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday consoled the family members of 39-year-old builder Venugopal Reddy, who died by suicide recently due to the alleged slump in real estate sector.

Describing his suicide as state-sponsored murder, Harish assured Venugopal’s family that the BRS would raise the issue in the Assembly.

“The real estate sector flourished during BRS rule. It has collapsed under the Congress regime,” he alleged.

Harish also alleged that the Congress government’s “flawed policies and misrule” are driving farmers, builders, weavers and auto-rickshaw drivers to suicide.

“The lopsided policies of the Congress government are responsible for these deaths. At least now, the government should stop its HYDRAA dramas. People are scared of HYDRAA and that’s why they are not buying houses. Even investors are not coming to the city due to the demolition drive,” he added.

The government took several negative decisions such as cancellation of Pharma City, Metro and others, he said.

Stating that even getting building permissions was being delayed in GHMC and HMDA limits, Harish recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also held the Municipal Administration portfolio.