Telangana committed to using clean energy: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Media adviser of southern states/UTs of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) A Chandra Sekhara Reddy presented a copy of Mission LiFE to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy CM said that the Telangana government is fully committed to environmental protection, green energy, and a sustainable economy. “In the public interest, we are ready to collaborate with national organisations like BEE, EESL, the Ministry of Power, and the Ministry of Environment to enhance energy efficiency,” he said.

Initiatives like Mission LiFFE are essential for a cleaner, greener future, he observed.

With substantial industrial growth and increasing economic activity, the state’s peak power demand is expected to double from 15,623 MW in FY 2024 to 31,809 MW by FY 2035, according to CEA. The state’s energy requirement is projected to rise from 85,644 MU in FY 2024 to 1, 50,040 MU by FY 2035.

To meet this growing demand, the state government has launched the Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025, with a vision to increase renewable energy capacity by 20,000 MW by 2030 and 40,000 MW by 2035. The state government, through TGREDCO, is also focusing on expanding its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, targeting an additional 12,000 EV charging stations by 2035, Bhatti said.