HYDERABAD: The Backward Classes (BCs) account for 56.33% of people in the state, of whom 10.08% are BC Muslims.

These figures were revealed by the state government after it conducted the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey, a comprehensive door-to-door household survey covering 3,54,77,554 people and 1,12,15,134 families.

The remaining population includes 17.43% SCs, 10.45% STs and 12.56% Muslims, of which 2.48% are OC Muslims. OCs make up 13.31% of Telangana’s total population. Of the total, 50.51% were male and 49.45% female, the survey revealed.

Telangana is the third state in the country after Bihar and Karnataka to conduct a caste survey to determine caste-wise demographics. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called for “jitni abadi, utna haq” (rights proportionate to population) in the state in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections. With this demographic data, the Congress government is expected to pass a resolution urging the Union government to amend the Constitution to exceed the 50% reservation cap set by the Supreme Court, putting the onus on the Centre to act on the demand.

In the 2018 rural body elections, the then-BRS government reduced the BC quota from 34% to 23%, restricting total reservations to 50%.

16 lakh people opt out

The Planning department, which acted as the nodal agency for conducting the caste survey, submitted its report based on the Supreme Court’s judgment on sub-classification within SC and ST reserved categories. A committee, headed by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, reviewed the findings and recommendations. Principal Secretary (Planning) Sandeep Kumar Sultania gave a detailed presentation to the Cabinet sub-committee members, including Uttam, Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar and C Damodar Rajanarasimha.

Despite hurdles such as legal challenges and alleged orchestrated campaigns, the Telangana government completed the survey within a year of passing the resolution in the State Assembly. The data collection process faced obstacles, including 1.03 lakh houses that were locked, 1.68 lakh families initially hesitant to participate and over 84,000 houses misclassified due to non-residential usage or because the occupants were non-Telangana residents. Nevertheless, 96.9% of the population participated, while around 16 lakh individuals (3.1%) opted out for various reasons.