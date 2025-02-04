Centre released Rs 1.76 lakh crore to Telangana in five years: MoS

HYDERABAD: The Union government released Rs 1.76 lakh crore to Telangana from 2020-21 to 2024-25 (till January) under various heads, like tax devolution, centrally sponsored schemes, GST shortfall loans and additional central assistance for EAPs, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed to Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to him, the state received highest funds from the Centre under tax devolution and duties, followed by centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) funds. Under tax devolution, from 2020-21 to 2024-25 (till January 2025), the Union government released Rs 97401.63 crore to Telangana.

For implementing various centrally sponsored schemes, the Centre released Rs 78859.87 crore from 2020-21 to 2024-25 (Till February 2, 2025).

The Centre also has provided Rs 6949.49 crore in 2020-21 and 2021-22 as back-to-back loan in lieu of GST compensation shortfall. Under the scheme for special assistance to states for capital expenditure, it provided Rs 5048.46 crore to the state as 50-year interest-free loan.

As special assistance (grant) it released Rs 450 crore and as additional central assistance for Externally Aided Projects (EAP) it released Rs 207.46 crore.

Meanwhile, the Centre has collected Rs 2,39,489 crore from Telangana from 2020-21 to 2024-25 (till December 2024) -- Rs 60,504 crore CGST, Rs 78963 crore SGST, Rs 70,888 crore IGST and Rs 29,135 crore is cess.