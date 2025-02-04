Committee on SC sub-classification submits report in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The one-man commission on SC sub-classification submitted its report to the Cabinet sub-committee, which was constituted to study the Supreme Court judgment on sub-classification within SC and ST reserved categories and make recommendations.

The development assumes significance as it comes a day after the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (Comprehensive Door-to-Door Household Survey) report was submitted to the government.

The survey report helped the state government to note the exact caste demographic details to better understand the SC and ST sub-classification issue.

On Monday, the Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a couple of meetings to make recommendations to the Cabinet.

The State Cabinet is likely to meet here on Tuesday.

The state government is likely to table the Cabinet sub-committee’s recommendations in the Assembly.