Telangana

Committee on SC sub-classification submits report in Telangana

The survey report helped the state government to note the exact caste demographic details to better understand the SC and ST sub-classification issue.
One-man Judicial Commission of Justice Shameem Akhtar submits its report to Cabinet sub-committee on SC sub-categorisation members N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha and Ponnam Prabhakar
One-man Judicial Commission of Justice Shameem Akhtar submits its report to Cabinet sub-committee on SC sub-categorisation members N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha and Ponnam Prabhakar
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The one-man commission on SC sub-classification submitted its report to the Cabinet sub-committee, which was constituted to study the Supreme Court judgment on sub-classification within SC and ST reserved categories and make recommendations.

The development assumes significance as it comes a day after the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (Comprehensive Door-to-Door Household Survey) report was submitted to the government.

The survey report helped the state government to note the exact caste demographic details to better understand the SC and ST sub-classification issue.

On Monday, the Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a couple of meetings to make recommendations to the Cabinet.

The State Cabinet is likely to meet here on Tuesday.

The state government is likely to table the Cabinet sub-committee’s recommendations in the Assembly.

Supreme Court
SC sub-classification

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com