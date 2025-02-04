Congress government released ‘false’ survey report: Kavitha

KARIMNAGAR: BRS MLC K Kavitha alleged that the state government has released a “false” survey report with wrong data on BC population in the state.

Speaking to the media after garlanding a statue of 19th century social reformer Jyotirao Phule here on Monday, she demanded that state government introduce a Bill on enhancing BC reservations in the local body elections.

“As per Rahul Gandhi slogan Mementhuto, maakantha vaata (reservations in proportionate to population) BC quota in local bodies should be 56 per cent,” she said.

The former Nizamabad MP alleged that the Congress’ Sakala Janula Survey shows 21 lakh difference in BC population compared to previoius surveys.

“According to the 2011 census, there were 83 lakh houses and a population of 3.5 crore in Telangana. The comprehensive family survey conducted by the KCR government in 2014 revealed that there were 1.03 crore houses and a population of 3.68 crore in the state. According to that survey, there was an increase of 20 lakh households,” she said.

“According to the Congress survey, there are 1.15 crore households and 3.70 crore population now. If there was an increase of 20 lakh households from 2011 to 2014, then the number should have increased by 60 lakh now. By any calculation, it is clear that BCs form 50-52% of Telangana’s population. But it is sad that this government concluded that BCs account for 46.2% of the state’s population,” she added