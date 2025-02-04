Criticism of survey an attack on BCs: Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said that criticism directed against the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (Comprehensive Door-to-Door Household Survey) is an attack on backward communities (BCs).

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan here, the minister said that except for Kalvakuntla Kavitha, none of the family members of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the caste survey.

He called upon the political parties to clarify their stance on the issue in the Assembly and wanted BRS chief and Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the special session of the Legislature to take part in the discussion. “KCR should come to the Assembly, if he feels that BCs should get justice,” he said.

Teenmar Mallanna ruffles Congress feathers

When queried about Congress MLC Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna’s hostile comments against the caste survey, he said that TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud will respond soon. He, however, said that the party will not tolerate such statements.

Congress MLA K Anil Kumar Reddy said that it was wrong on the part of Mallanna to go against the party line. Speaking against any particular community is not acceptable, he added.

Video clippings of Mallanna speaking against the caste survey and using unparliamentary language against the Reddy community went viral on social media.