Nizamabad hotels gain from Vasant Panchami festivities

NIZAMABAD : The annual Vasant Panchami festivities at the revered Gnana Saraswathi temple in Basara, Nirmal district, have drawn massive crowds over the past two days, creating a ripple effect on Nizamabad’s hospitality industry. With pilgrims flocking to the temple, hotels and lodging facilities in Nizamabad — a major transit hub located 36 km from Basara — are witnessing unprecedented occupancy rates.

Sources said all five major hotels in the city, including the state-run Haritha Hotel under the Tourism department, reported 100% occupancy. Locals noted a steady increase in visitors, with even mid-tier accommodations fully booked. Some officials visiting Basara opted to stay in hotels outside Nizamabad due to the shortage of rooms.

G Ashok Reddy, manager of Haritha Hotel, told TNIE: “Our 47 rooms were fully reserved by a wedding party. We redirected other pilgrims to alternative lodgings.”

He added that while occupancy peaks during Vasant Panchami, visitor numbers typically normalise afterwards. Smaller hotels and community stay facilities also saw a spike in business, the sources added.

Heavy vehicular movement was observed along the Nizamabad-Bodhan-Basara route, with pilgrims travelling in cars, buses, and private vehicles. At the temple, devotees participated in special pujas, while temple committees organised prasadam distribution and Annadanam (mass meal services) to accommodate the influx.