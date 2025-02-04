No proposal from Telangana for greenfield airport site clearance, says Centre

HYDERABAD: The Union government on Monday informed Rajya Sabha that it has not received any proposal for site clearance either from the state government or any airport developer for development of greenfield airports in Telangana under the Greenfield Airports Policy (GFA) .

Replying to a question raised by Congress MP M Anil Kumar Yadav, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that on the request of the state government, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has conducted pre-feasibility study for the development of a greenfield airport at the proposed site in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in January 2025.

He further said that as per GFA policy, the responsibility for implementation of the greenfield airport projects, including land acquisition, R&R, funding and other issues, lies with the concerned airport developer of the state government. The timeline for completion of the airport projects depends on many factors such as land acquisition, availability of mandatory clearances, including environmental clearances and financial closure, he added.

The Centre has formulated a GFA Policy, 2008 for development of new greenfield airports in the country. As per the policy, if any airport developer, including the state government, desires to develop an airport, they are required to identify a suitable site and get the pre-feasibility study conducted and submit a proposal to the Centre for site clearance followed by in-principal approval.