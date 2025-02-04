Protest erupts at Telangana ministers’ quarters over unfulfilled VRO job promises

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the ministers’ quarters on Road Number 12 on Tuesday as members of the Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) Joint Action Committee staged a protest, raising slogans of “We want justice.”

The demonstrators demanded jobs for the children of Village Revenue Officers (VROs) aged above 61, alleging that the government had failed to fulfil its promises.

According to the VRA Joint Action Committee, the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had issued orders (GO numbers 81 and 85) to reallocate VROs to other departmental posts.