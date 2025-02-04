Protest erupts at Telangana ministers’ quarters over unfulfilled VRO job promises

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the ministers’ quarters on Road Number 12 on Tuesday as members of the Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) Joint Action Committee staged a protest, raising slogans of “We want justice.”
The demonstrators demanded jobs for the children of Village Revenue Officers (VROs) aged above 61, alleging that the government had failed to fulfil its promises.
According to the VRA Joint Action Committee, the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had issued orders (GO numbers 81 and 85) to reallocate VROs to other departmental posts.
They claimed that approximately 16,700 of the 20,555 VRAs had been adjusted into roles such as Junior Assistants, Record Assistants, and Officer Subordinates based on their educational qualifications.
However, the protesters alleged that the remaining posts had not been allotted to the inheritors of VRAs, as promised under the government orders.
One protester stated that despite multiple meetings with ministers and other prominent leaders, they had received no positive response from the government. The police eventually detained the demonstrators.